Sierra Metals (SMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:SMT opened at C$3.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$612.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.29. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.99.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMT. CIBC raised their price objective on Sierra Metals from C$3.50 to C$4.80 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

