Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Up 10.3%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) shot up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.23 and last traded at $4.19. 1,514,744 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 3,533,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIFY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Sify Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Sify Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 628,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 88,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

