Signify Health (SGFY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th. Analysts expect Signify Health to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SGFY opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. Signify Health has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79.

In related news, CAO Laurence Michael Orton bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $124,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David Pierre bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 772,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,549,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 33,300 shares of company stock worth $799,200.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

