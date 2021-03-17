Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 233.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,776 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Silk Road Medical worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,729,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $2,188,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15,963 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 11.80 and a quick ratio of 11.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.07 and a beta of 1.41. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 40.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $445,854.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,439.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $600,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,402,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,416 shares of company stock worth $4,851,602 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SILK. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

