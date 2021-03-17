SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$8.08 and last traded at C$8.52. 246,455 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 156,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.56.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$19.00 to C$17.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on SilverCrest Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$16.65 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.52.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

