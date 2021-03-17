Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Trading 23.3% Higher

Shares of Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) traded up 23.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.98 and last traded at $8.57. 11,995,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 243% from the average session volume of 3,498,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33.

Sino-Global Shipping America Company Profile (NASDAQ:SINO)

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solutions in the United States, China, and Hong Kong. Its services include shipping agency services and management services, such as loading/discharging and protective agency services; inland transportation management, and container trucking services.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Sino-Global Shipping America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino-Global Shipping America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.