Sino-Global Shipping America Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SINO)

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 12,236 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,101% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,019 call options.
SINO stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.57. The stock had a trading volume of 11,916,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,550. Sino-Global Shipping America has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $12.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36.
