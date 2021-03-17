Sino-Global Shipping America Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SINO)

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 12,236 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,101% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,019 call options.

SINO stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.57. The stock had a trading volume of 11,916,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,550. Sino-Global Shipping America has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $12.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36.

Get Sino-Global Shipping America alerts:

About Sino-Global Shipping America

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solutions in the United States, China, and Hong Kong. Its services include shipping agency services and management services, such as loading/discharging and protective agency services; inland transportation management, and container trucking services.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sino-Global Shipping America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino-Global Shipping America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.