Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Director Sells $184,792.41 in Stock

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,467,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,904,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.00.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sirius XM by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,235,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 182,794 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Geier Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIRI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.