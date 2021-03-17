Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,228,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495,894 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.25% of Sirius XM worth $65,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Sirius XM by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 810.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 15.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIRI stock opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SIRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

