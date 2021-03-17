Siyata Mobile Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SYTA) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on March 24th

Siyata Mobile’s (NASDAQ:SYTA) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 24th. Siyata Mobile had issued 2,100,000 shares in its IPO on September 25th. The total size of the offering was $12,600,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Siyata Mobile in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SYTA opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83. Siyata Mobile has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $15.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Siyata Mobile stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 20.88% of Siyata Mobile as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Siyata Mobile Company Profile

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

