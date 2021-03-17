Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 14,000 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 160.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 575,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,839,000 after acquiring an additional 25,668 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,503,000 after purchasing an additional 28,638 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $204,296.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,240.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $437,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,419,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,745 shares of company stock worth $1,931,963 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

CVLT opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $72.33. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.52, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.81 and its 200 day moving average is $51.94.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVLT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.