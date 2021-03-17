Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 23,153 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,841 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,153 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3,874.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KGC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “focus list” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $13.00 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

