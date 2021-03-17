Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 36,800 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 3,186.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARG. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,605,000 after purchasing an additional 69,398 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2,456.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $261,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,320.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 13,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $425,513.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,935.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $151.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

CARG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Benchmark increased their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

