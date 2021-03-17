Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires New Holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 165,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.14% of Costamare at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMRE. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Costamare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Costamare by 449.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 9,667 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costamare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Costamare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Costamare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 26.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

CMRE stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Costamare Inc. has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -92.63 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.52.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $119.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.87 million. Costamare had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

