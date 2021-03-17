Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires Shares of 40,600 Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.06% of Trustmark at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 209,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $34.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trustmark Co. has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $35.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average is $26.64.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $180.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

In related news, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $681,400.00. Also, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $114,667.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,615.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

