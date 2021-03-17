Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 209.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in TTEC during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 15.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTEC shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TTEC from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $92.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.60. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $95.99.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

