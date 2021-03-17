Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 6,163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 194,839 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total transaction of $2,067,979.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,219.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. sold 10,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $635,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,730 shares of company stock valued at $5,307,143 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSTG. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $65.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.96. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.44 and a beta of 1.77. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.94.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

