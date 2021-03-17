Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 2,800 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WERN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,669,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,054,000 after acquiring an additional 949,760 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,888,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,071,000 after acquiring an additional 267,771 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,093,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,888,000 after acquiring an additional 227,485 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 324,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after acquiring an additional 223,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 3,441.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 198,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 193,234 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WERN. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

In other news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $46.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.03. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $47.82.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $620.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

