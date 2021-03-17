Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys New Shares in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inphi in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Inphi by 167.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Inphi by 6,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Inphi in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Inphi in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Inphi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.38.

IPHI opened at $165.92 on Wednesday. Inphi Co. has a twelve month low of $55.72 and a twelve month high of $182.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.71. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -128.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inphi news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total value of $164,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

