Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.08% of USANA Health Sciences worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USNA opened at $99.43 on Wednesday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.01 and a 52-week high of $102.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.34.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.48. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on USNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Timothy E. Wood sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $79,730.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $182,748.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,004.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,340 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,473 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

