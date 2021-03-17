Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 158.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.11% of National Research worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in National Research by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in National Research by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,170,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in National Research by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Research by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,018,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,532,000 after purchasing an additional 28,377 shares in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NRC opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. National Research Co. has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.47.

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 58,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $3,156,906.06. Also, Director Joann M. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

