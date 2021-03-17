Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.10 Million Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Pan American Silver by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,851,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 976,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $430.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.68.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.