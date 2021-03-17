Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.12 Million Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ED. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $72.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.98. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $94.63.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

ED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.19.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

