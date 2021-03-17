Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Nevro were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $1,340,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Nevro by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $935,000. Finally, KWB Wealth bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $152.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nevro Corp. has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $188.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.79 and its 200 day moving average is $161.07.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total value of $136,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $375,323. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVRO shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded Nevro from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist lifted their target price on Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Nevro from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.38.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

