Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 7,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Dorman Products stock opened at $106.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.49 and a twelve month high of $113.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.56.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.69 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

