Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $1.30 Million in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 77,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.06% of Allegheny Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,864,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,167 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 6,792.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,409,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,635,000 after buying an additional 1,388,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,429,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,781,000 after buying an additional 1,031,465 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 906,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after buying an additional 512,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,228,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Shares of ATI opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $22.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $658.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATI. Barclays upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Benchmark upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

In related news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $167,459.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,722.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.