Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $1.30 Million in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 141,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.29% of Barings BDC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $1,306,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 517,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 60,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 442,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 21,511 shares during the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBDC opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.02 million, a P/E ratio of -251.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.76. Barings BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.59%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BBDC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

