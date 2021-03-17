Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

AJRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

AJRD opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.49. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

