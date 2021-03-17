Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.08% of TechTarget at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 17,341 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 33,423.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,712,000 after buying an additional 1,648,132 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter worth about $3,542,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,796,338.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $48,597.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,695.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $80.41 on Wednesday. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $101.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.57 and its 200 day moving average is $60.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

