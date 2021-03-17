Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New Investment in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,071,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,065,000 after buying an additional 1,484,389 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 18.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,706,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,211,000 after buying an additional 1,485,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,163,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,084,000 after buying an additional 1,874,510 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 33.9% in the third quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,922,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,635,000 after buying an additional 487,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,568,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

TXG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $1,760,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,565,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,447,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 465,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,859,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,500 shares of company stock worth $20,451,788. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $168.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.40. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $201.70. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of -125.01 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. Analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

