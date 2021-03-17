Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New Investment in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,900,000 after acquiring an additional 614,936 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,646,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,114,000 after purchasing an additional 39,796 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 22.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,794,000 after purchasing an additional 285,148 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth $23,795,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth $13,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $79.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $102.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

APPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.06.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

