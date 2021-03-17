Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New Investment in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDRX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 232.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Shares of GDRX opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 19.63 and a quick ratio of 19.63. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $64.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.60.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.01 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded GoodRx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

GoodRx Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.