Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New Investment in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.06% of Herc at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Herc by 40,000.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Herc by 987.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Herc by 1,702.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Herc by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HRI opened at $102.57 on Wednesday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $103.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.97. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.34. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HRI shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Herc in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Herc from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.43.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

