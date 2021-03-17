Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New Investment in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 330.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 79,380 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 760,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after buying an additional 265,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

PPC stock opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 1.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

PPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

