Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 4,700 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 87.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

In other Acceleron Pharma news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $1,253,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,690.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $251,983.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,920.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,594 shares of company stock valued at $2,428,537 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

XLRN stock opened at $137.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.25. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $144.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -53.17 and a beta of 0.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XLRN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.