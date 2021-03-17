Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases Shares of 30,300 Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.06% of Cooper Tire & Rubber as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 66.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 688,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,823,000 after buying an additional 274,436 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth $507,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTB opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.91 and its 200 day moving average is $40.06. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.17). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $728.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTB shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Standpoint Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

