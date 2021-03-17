Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.05% of Main Street Capital worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 120,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 19.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.21 and a beta of 1.42. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $39.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.90.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. Analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAIN. Truist increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.