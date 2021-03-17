Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 12,228 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,228 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Quidel were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Quidel by 588.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,020,000 after acquiring an additional 370,231 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Quidel by 2,433.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 267,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,682,000 after acquiring an additional 256,932 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Quidel in the third quarter valued at about $31,117,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Quidel in the third quarter valued at about $28,634,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 284.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 146,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,227,000 after buying an additional 108,700 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quidel alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.67.

Shares of QDEL opened at $138.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.90 and its 200 day moving average is $205.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $165.30 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 5,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $917,709.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,699.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.