Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 20,900 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.20% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,814,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,965,000 after buying an additional 536,437 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,573.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 303,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 285,711 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 203,873 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $958,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $20.51.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 4.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $318,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,488.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,221,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,979,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 224,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,050,886. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

