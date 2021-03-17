Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 9,310 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,310 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Invitae by 223.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Invitae by 515.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $199,800.00. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $134,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 566,694 shares of company stock valued at $27,887,341. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $41.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.86. Invitae Co. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

