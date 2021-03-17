Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 126.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 559.6% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,332 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $375,523.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,805.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,351,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 938,696 shares of company stock worth $41,114,797.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Shares of ONEM opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion and a PE ratio of -23.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.40. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM).

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.