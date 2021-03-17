Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,578,000 after buying an additional 917,722 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,300,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,929,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,301,000 after buying an additional 399,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,205,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,369,000 after buying an additional 308,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 617,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after buying an additional 266,715 shares in the last quarter. 64.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLO opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.68. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.08.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FLO shares. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

