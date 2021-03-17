Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Holdings Boosted by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the period. Skechers U.S.A. makes up 1.8% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned about 0.44% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $24,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SKX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 16.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 333,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,072,000 after acquiring an additional 47,695 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 309,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,355,000 after buying an additional 43,685 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

SKX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $3,812,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 511,148 shares of company stock worth $19,474,436 in the last quarter. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $40.55. 13,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,480. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average of $34.44. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.