Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Position Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Skyline Champion worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKY. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,879,000 after purchasing an additional 240,620 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,387,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,917,000 after acquiring an additional 200,510 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth $758,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 68,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,372 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 70,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $3,210,493.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,204,862.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $16,161,312.15. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.34. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $47.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 2.62.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $377.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.23 million. Analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

SKY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

