Skyline Champion Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,002 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,442% compared to the average volume of 65 put options.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $16,161,312.15. Also, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 70,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $3,210,493.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,204,862.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

SKY opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 2.62. Skyline Champion has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $47.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.00.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $377.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.23 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Skyline Champion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

