Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,055 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Skyworks Solutions worth $25,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $984,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,918 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SWKS stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.48. The company had a trading volume of 27,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.67 and a 200 day moving average of $154.70. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.31 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.20.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

