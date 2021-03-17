SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Given New $19.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SM. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.43.

Shares of SM opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 6.60. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $320.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.41 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in SM Energy by 204.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 428,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 287,666 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in SM Energy by 5.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the third quarter valued at $72,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

