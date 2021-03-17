SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Trading Down 3%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) was down 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.40. Approximately 432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMTGY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut SMA Solar Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13.

