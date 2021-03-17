Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) Announces Dividend of GBX 6.25

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Smart Metering Systems stock opened at GBX 765 ($9.99) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Smart Metering Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 504.37 ($6.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 864.56 ($11.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £863.95 million and a P/E ratio of 4.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 707.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 660.22.
About Smart Metering Systems
