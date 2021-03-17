Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) Announces Dividend of GBX 6.25

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Smart Metering Systems stock opened at GBX 765 ($9.99) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Smart Metering Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 504.37 ($6.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 864.56 ($11.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £863.95 million and a P/E ratio of 4.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 707.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 660.22.

About Smart Metering Systems

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, connects, owns, operates, and maintains metering systems and databases on behalf of energy companies in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

