Smartshare (SSP) Price Up 5% Over Last Week

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Smartshare token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $271,164.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Smartshare Token Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.